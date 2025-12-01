It’s overconsumption not collecting

Owalas. Funko Pops. Mickey Mouse Ears. Labubus. Whatever the latest craze may be, I’m tired of people using collecting as an excuse for overconsumption. Collecting has gone from a cute hobby to the final boss of late-stage capitalism.

My patience has worn thin.

People need to stop buying things they don’t need, especially if it is going to end up at Goodwill or in the landfill. TikTok and Instagram flood your page with Peach Riot blind box hauls. Let me remind you that a set of blind boxes is around 12 individual boxes. This is the greed they talk about in the Bible.

Every time I step into a thrift store, I see the aisles overloaded with Lafufus (knock-off Labubus) and reusable bottles that were a fashion statement a year ago. On social media, I see people showing off their haul of rainbow tote bags, with each one being the same bag with identical emblems stitched in the middle in a different color.

Look, I love a cute and fun tote bag.

I’m your stereotypical book-reading-coffee-drinking shopper who puts charms and buttons on their bag. But remember, these bags are meant to be a sustainable substitute for plastic bags. Just because the tote bag is mini and you can carry ten of them, doesn’t mean you have to buy ten mini tote bags.

I have one stainless steel water bottle that I have used over the past two years. I take it with me when I have a four-hour-long class, go on a walk or just when I’m around the house. It has a dent from being dropped once or twice, but that hasn’t stopped me from using it.

Reusable bottles are meant to be—surprise—reused. Collecting bottles defeats the purpose of their practicality and its reduction of waste.

Think I’m being a hater and don’t want people to enjoy things? That’s not true. I do want people to enjoy their purchases… but without being suckered into a cycle of mindless spending. With Christmas around the corner, here’s a successor to Marie Kondo’s “spark joy” philosophy.

Instead of checking Santa’s naughty and nice list, check out Ash’s Reasonable Purchase List. These three questions will keep you from falling into the trap of overconsumption.

Will it last?

When making a responsible purchase, think about your wants versus your needs. Ask yourself if it’s practical. So, if the item isn’t lasting and isn’t something you actually need, then you probably shouldn’t swipe that credit card or unfold those bills.

Also, think about where you will keep this purchase. It’ll last for a long time if you have it locked away. But what’s the point of hiding it away in a closet or trunk?

Is it practical?

I get it, there are so many things you want to buy. But do you really need it?

The different designs are enticing, I know. But, instead of buying out the entire collection, be practical; buy one and decorate it to match the aesthetic you are looking for.

People have started to decorate their own Trader Joe totes, customizing them and making them their own. You’ll probably have more fun tailoring the item to best fit you. In the end you will only have one bag, but it will be one you really like.

Do you have space?

You can spend hours cleaning out your closet, basement and drawers, but you will never have enough space for everything. Consider your limited amount of space before buying.

Cluttered bookshelves, a bed that can’t be sat on because there are too many stuffed animals with no pillows and an overflow of mugs in your cupboard is a maximalist nightmare.

I must admit that I’ve fallen into the hype of collecting a few times myself. In the height of the Funko Pops craze, I was buying the figurines for friends and family. And every Christmas and birthday, I received multiples as a gift. But once I realized I had an overabundance of Funko Pops, I made the decision to stop. I just didn’t have the space. Friends and family also knew not to gift me them anymore.

So, no, maybe you don’t need just one more if you didn’t even have the space for the last one.

We all get a boost of serotonin when making a purchase, whether for ourselves or someone we love. Adding onto our collections is also just as fun—rewarding, even.

But if you’re not thinking reasonably, then you are making wasteful purchases. You want to spend your money, not waste it.