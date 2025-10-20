Mental health is a public issue, not a personal failure

In a society that often glorifies physical strength, we’ve stigmatized the idea of mental health well-being. Mental health is not a personal failing or a sign of weakness by any means; it’s a fundamental aspect of our overall health and a public issue that deserves attention and support.

This stigma “that mental health issues are a sign of weakness” has perpetuated a dangerous narrative. It often silences those in need and prevents them from seeking the help they deserve. It’s time we deconstruct this outdated notion and recognize that mental health is of vital importance for the public demanding our attention, understanding and unwavering support.

Mental health issues, particularly depression, are falsely considered signs of personal inferiority that are not only deeply harmful but also demonstrably false. Depression is not a matter of simply snapping out of it or getting over it. It’s a complex, debilitating condition rooted in biological, psychological and environmental factors.

It can manifest in a multitude of ways, from physical health and cognitive function, to interpersonal relationships and the ability to perform daily tasks. To dismiss it as self-inflicted suggests that it’s not a “real” illness. Simplistic solutions like “you need to go outside more” is to invalidate the lived experiences of millions and continue a cycle of shame and silence. It is less rare to talk about how seeking help for mental health challenges is an act of courage. It isn’t “easy”; it’s a testament to one’s self-awareness and commitment to a journey of healing.

To encourage a more compassionate and supportive society, we must acknowledge and recognize that a multitude of factors influence mental health. Biological predispositions, environmental stressors, traumatic experiences and chronic illnesses can all contribute to mental health challenges. By recognizing and understanding the commonality of these struggles, we can move beyond judgment and offer genuine empathy and support.

Mental health is not a luxury; it is a fundamental human right. It is time to promote mental health literacy and create communities where individuals feel safe and empowered to seek help without fear of stigma or discrimination.

Together, we can help reduce the stigma by increasing awareness through educational programs in schools, workplaces and communities. We can start by fostering open conversations, establishing peer support networks in person or through social media.

We can utilize social media to share information and reduce stigma by sharing stories with others to help connect and not feel alone.

In Orange County, mental health is being addressed through a combination of county-wide initiatives, non-profit support, school-based programs and direct patient care. The efforts include 24/7 crisis services, support groups, educational programs, a court-based program, and integrating mental wellness into schools. These initiatives aim to provide crisis intervention, long-term support, and prevention through a variety of methods and resources.

County-wide and public initiatives

24/7 Crisis Services: A comprehensive system of telephone-based and in-person crisis support is available 24/7 for people of all ages experiencing a behavioral health emergency.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Orange County (NAMI OC): Provides signature classes, support groups, and events, both in-person and virtual as well as mentoring programs.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA): Offers peer-based services and resources for individuals with depression or bipolar disorder.

WellSpaces: Some schools are creating physical spaces dedicated to student mental health, incorporating mindfulness and breathing exercises.

Non-profit and community-based support

Mental Health Association of Orange County (MHAOC): Offers direct services like counseling, advocacy, and education to improve quality of life and reduce stigma.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA): Offers peer-based services and resources for individuals with depression or bipolar disorder.

NAMI Orange County; Provides signature classes, offers classes, support groups, and programs like the Silver Companion for older adults and monitoring programs.