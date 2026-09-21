IN PHOTOS: An hour in the life of SAC students

It’s been six weeks since the start of fall semester and the campus is sprinkled with students unwinding between classes, preparing before lectures, making their way to labs, and checking out student resources.
STEM students have two state-of-the-art facilities with the Science Center and the Health Sciences Building, outfitted with modern technology and top-of-the-line medical equipment.
The Spot at the Johnson Student Center is equipped for socializing with table, card and video game set ups. Students can be found here locked into competitive duels.
The west side of campus is home to SAC’s Athletics facilities. Whether it’s dance or cross country, SAC athletes can be found moving about on this side of campus.
Nearby, the Village houses resource centers like the Thrive Center, and serves as the campus for dual enrollment high school students attending Middle College High School.
For one hour midday, el Don staff reporters spread across campus Monday equipped with cameras to document the true essence of life at SAC. Here’s what their lenses found:
Santiago Canyon College is seeking a $4 million credit line from the district’s reserves to rectify a budget deficit for paying part-time professors. Acting SCC officials said the school did not account
Sofia Chavez is one of two new ethnic studies professors this semester at Santa Ana College. She brings education and experience from Bryn Mawr College, the University of California, Berkeley and Dartmouth
Santa Ana College women’s volleyball defeated San Diego City 3–0, earning a straight-set victory behind a strong offensive and defensive performance in their home opener. The Dons finished the match with 73