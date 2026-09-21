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Today: September 30, 2026
September 21, 2026
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1 min read

IN PHOTOS: An hour in the life of SAC students

From left, David J. and Hush-ké-niya V. hanging outside Middle College High School located on the SAC campus Sept. 21, 2026. Photo by Andrea Arzola Zuniga / el Don
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It’s been six weeks since the start of fall semester and the campus is sprinkled with students unwinding between classes, preparing before lectures, making their way to labs, and checking out student resources.

STEM students have two state-of-the-art facilities with the Science Center and the Health Sciences Building, outfitted with modern technology and top-of-the-line medical equipment.

The Spot at the Johnson Student Center is equipped for socializing with table, card and video game set ups. Students can be found here locked into competitive duels.

The west side of campus is home to SAC’s Athletics facilities. Whether it’s dance or cross country, SAC athletes can be found moving about on this side of campus.

Nearby, the Village houses resource centers like the Thrive Center, and serves as the campus for dual enrollment high school students attending Middle College High School.

For one hour midday, el Don staff reporters spread across campus Monday equipped with cameras to document the true essence of life at SAC. Here’s what their lenses found:

Miguel Hernandez, an electrical engineering sophomore, prepares for class outside the campus store. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Sophomore engineering major Xavier Smith spends his time between classes playing Magic The Gathering in the Johnson Student Center. Photo by Kenneth Avendano / el Don
From left to right: Tyler Seamas, Edward C., Josiah Reyes and Jeremiah Reyna of the SAC cross country team pose for a quick photo as they make their way back to the track. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Pre-class downtime: SAC dance majors (from front to back) Dayra Rivera, Alexis Bahena and Diana C. gather in the studio entrance before practice/lecture starts. Photo by Aryanna Ponce / el Don
A student shops for produce and grocery items at the Thrive Center. The Center provides a variety of basic needs support for SAC students. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don
Students gather to study and talk in the Science Center. Photo by Anthony Reyes / el Don
A chemistry student in the middle of an exam during class. Photo by Anthony Reyes / el Don
A student walks into the Health Sciences Building. The building opened to students on Jan. 10, 2024, and is home to SAC’s nursing program along with other medical programs. Photo by Maxwell Reed / el Don

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