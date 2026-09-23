New ethnic studies professor connects with Chicano culture through teaching

Sofia Chavez is one of two new ethnic studies professors this semester at Santa Ana College. She brings education and experience from Bryn Mawr College, the University of California, Berkeley and Dartmouth College. Chavez teaches both Chicano studies and ethnic studies.

Since her high school days, Chavez has always been intrigued by the Chicano rights movements of the 1960s and ‘70s. It was this fascination that began her interest in becoming a Chicano studies professor.

“I was asking myself how can I honor their legacy and continue the work they started, and I thought educating other people about what they did would do that,” said Chavez, reflecting on her journey. She stated that the lack of emphasis on the ethnic history of America in our school curriculums inspired her to make that her focus of teaching.

Sofia Chavez outside her office in Dunlap Hall on Sept. 17, 2026 as she spoke about the student newspaper she ran during her time at Bryn Mawr College. Photo by Kenneth Avendano / el Don

Chavez got her bachelor’s degree in English from Bryn Mawr, a small private women’s college in Pennsylvania. From there, she attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she obtained a doctorate in ethnic studies. After her doctorate, Chavez joined a post-graduate fellowship at Dartmouth College, where she got her first teaching experience at an Ivy League school.

California was an obvious destination for Chavez. She loves that the state requires an ethnic studies course in education. Chavez reinforced her admiration of California standing their ground in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion in education as she “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

While talking about the application and interviewing process, Chavez said, “I also felt that Santa Ana was the only school that felt like they valued my work.”

Chavez cannot wait to build connections at SAC, and hopes to someday have her own advanced class here that focuses on LGBTQ+ Latino culture.