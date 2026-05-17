Santa Ana College Jazz Ensemble lights up Phillips Hall with their spring concert

The Santa Ana College Jazz Ensemble brought groove, standout student solos and heartfelt reflections to Phillips Hall on May 15. The evening generated an energetic response from the audience for honoring the ensemble’s history and former members.

Professor Vincent Hizon, director of the ensemble, presented a variety of material: including jazz classics, vocalist features and numerous solo opportunities for students and guests. Hizon anchored the performance with his upbeat and enthusiastic presence on the stage from start to finish. His energy helped keep the crowd engaged, smiling and hyping them up and making the breaks in between songs just as fun as the music.

The concert began with “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” providing a vibrant atmosphere for the evening. Following that opening selection, the ensemble continued with recognizable jazz pieces like “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Sing Sing Sing,” “A Foggy Day” and “Pick Up the Pieces.” These selections provided a blend of swing, big band and modern jazz influences.

Trombonist Jim Larson rehearses his solo “Big Dipper” by Thad Jones. Photos by Christopher Michael / el Don

In addition to the musical performances, the ensemble paid tribute to former members of the band who died this past year. A tear-jerking “Song For You” was dedicated to Dr. Bill Langstaff, while “TANK!” was dedicated to the big personality that was Buddy Goldfarb. Those dedications added a layer of emotion to the evening and reminded the audience that the jazz ensemble is a family unit with a rich history and personal connections.

The night truly came alive once the soloists showcased their own spark. Wayne Bayes’ work on the saxophone was among the best performances of the evening. During “TANK!,” he demonstrated confidence, control and his own unique personality. His solo gave the piece an extra burst of excitement, proving that within the full ensemble, one artist can steal the spotlight.

Natalie Blanco delivered a beautiful and emotional vocal performance during her solo rendition of “Cheek To Cheek.” She presented a very polished sound that fit perfectly into the style of the song, creating a nice, fluid presentation of this jazz standard. Gray Hoffman’s performance on the keyboard during their solo rendition of “Come By Me” was another notable highlight, generating an upbeat New Orleans vibe that elevated the spirits in the room.

The ensemble was strongest when the musicians worked together. Jazz relies heavily upon timing and listening skills. The ensemble consistently demonstrated these abilities throughout the night. The saxophones, trumpets, and trombones produced a full big band sound, while the rhythm section maintained a consistent beat throughout each piece via piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Some of the most energetic moments came from “Sing Sing Sing.” The performance featured standout solos from Jackson Dang on drums and Anthony Esparza on saxophone. Dang showed off his skill by playing with four sticks, making it even more impressive and fun to watch. Together, the solos highlighted the ensemble’s strength in both percussion and horns, while the pieces’ rapid tempo and constant movement kept the audience engaged and excited.

Baritone player April Chocolaty solos on “Big Dipper” by Thad Jones. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

There was a balance found within the concert’s structure that ultimately made it successful. Fast-paced and fun selections countered slower-paced moments that allowed individual musicians to showcase their skills.

The ensemble presented a concert filled with entertainment, history and strong musical ability. Hizon did an excellent job of bringing energy to the stage and allowing the various soloists to add a unique flair to their respective performances.

Live jazz is more than reading notes on a page. It is a complex collaboration of creativity, timing, energy and the connection between performers and the audience. The Santa Ana College Jazz Ensemble executed an impressive performance showcasing all these elements in tandem, while honoring its history and celebrating the musicianship on stage.