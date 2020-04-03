How to apply for an excused withdrawal if you’ve been impacted by COVID-19







SAC Excused Withdrawal Request COVID-19 Spring 2020 (PDF)

SAC Excused Withdrawal Request COVID-19 Spring 2020 (Text)



The state is allowing students to withdraw from classes without penalty if they have been impacted by the national COVID-19 crisis.

To receive a refund of enrollment fees ($6/unit), students must request an “Excused Withdrawl” form the Admissions and Records office by filing the form embedded above. Deadline to submit EW form and Refund Request by May 29, 2020.

You are not eligible for an Excused Withdrawl if:

you receive the California College Promise Grant fee waiver

are currently in the process of student discipline investigations. An EW request will be accepted for review if you are not found in violation of the Standards of Student Conduct, BP5500.

you complete the class and received a final grade

According to the Admissions and Records office, excused withdrawals do not count against your academic progress, probation status or towards the permitted number of withdrawals/attempts.

Excused withdrawals may affect the following benefits (contact the program to discuss impacts):

Note: Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency on March 4, 2020. Drops that occurred before March 4, 2020, do not qualify for an EW.

For questions, please contact [email protected].