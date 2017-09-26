Free DACA Renewal Clinics in Orange County

Santa Ana College and advocate groups of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are hosting a free DACA renewal clinic inside the Cesar Chavez building Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since the Trump administration announced the end of the DACA program, many undocumented immigrants with expiring DACA status are unaware they can apply for a renewal. Advocate groups are adding clinics in Santa Ana and surrounding cities to inform people of their options.

If your DACA benefits are set to expire before March 5, 2018, you can still apply for a two-year renewal, but they must meet the upcoming Oct. 5 deadline. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services must receive necessary documents by that deadline. No application will be taken after Oct. 5th.

“[Students] should not wait until the last clinic/day to put their renewal applications together,” Assistant Professor of Legal Studies at Santa Ana College, Kim Smith said.

Asian-American Advancing Justice, on 1626 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, has attorneys on-site daily and will have their free clinic Sept. 28 from 3 p.m-6 p.m. In sponsorship with Public Law Center, Chapman University will also be offering clinics at Beckman Hall at the corner of Sycamore and Glassell streets in Orange.

Students should call (714) 541-1010-332 or email lrosas@publiclawcenter.org or frodriguez@publiclawcenter.org to be screened prior to the date.

Money is also a big challenge for many DACA recipients. There is a $495 fee for submitting the renewal application, but at SAC you can apply for scholarship opportunities which the Chancellor’s Office has encouraged students to apply for.

Students must visit http://lc4daca.org to learn more and complete the online application, which if qualified will mail the same day.