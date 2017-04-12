SAC Hosts Event In Honor of Earth Day

0

Global warming ILLUSSanta Ana College will be hosting its fifth annual Sustain-A-Palooza event, April 19 in R-128.

Sustain-A-Palooza is held as a celebration of the Earth and the environment for students at SAC, running within a few days before Earth Day.

The afternoon event will feature a documentary screening along with a student-led discussion.

Previous events have featured high-profile speakers and organizations, including the mayor of the city of Santa Ana, Tesla, Inc. and Capt. Charles Moore, who discovered the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean.

Timothy Bravo

Latest posts by Timothy Bravo (see all)

Timothy Bravo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post