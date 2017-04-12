SAC Hosts Event In Honor of Earth Day

Santa Ana College will be hosting its fifth annual Sustain-A-Palooza event, April 19 in R-128.

Sustain-A-Palooza is held as a celebration of the Earth and the environment for students at SAC, running within a few days before Earth Day.

The afternoon event will feature a documentary screening along with a student-led discussion.

Previous events have featured high-profile speakers and organizations, including the mayor of the city of Santa Ana, Tesla, Inc. and Capt. Charles Moore, who discovered the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean.