Santa Ana College will be hosting its fifth annual Sustain-A-Palooza event, April 19 in R-128.
Sustain-A-Palooza is held as a celebration of the Earth and the environment for students at SAC, running within a few days before Earth Day.
The afternoon event will feature a documentary screening along with a student-led discussion.
Previous events have featured high-profile speakers and organizations, including the mayor of the city of Santa Ana, Tesla, Inc. and Capt. Charles Moore, who discovered the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean.
Latest posts by Timothy Bravo (see all)
- SAC Hosts Event In Honor of Earth Day - Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Skanking Reggae Festival Returns With Japanese, Latin Ska Giants - Thursday, March 9, 2017
- Santa Ana’s First Literature Festival Promotes Local Stories in Downtown this Weekend - Thursday, March 2, 2017