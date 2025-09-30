Season-long struggle continues as Dons remain winless

The Santa Ana Dons narrowly lost to the Citrus College Owls 30-24 on Saturday night. The Owls were coming off a major upset, having racked up seven touchdowns and nearly 400 passing yards to defeat the No. 2 ranked Mt. SAC College.

Down 30-17 with only 1:11 left in the game, the Dons’ defense lined up across from the Owls’ field goal team. A Citrus field goal would be a nail in the coffin for Santa Ana, making it a three-score game.

“We’re in Santa Ana. Our kids don’t give up,” said linebackers coach Thomas Filemu. “A lot of people give up on things, but that’s what we’re trying to teach our boys. Can’t quit on your dreams. Can’t quit on life. You gotta keep fighting for it.”

As Citrus lined up for a field goal, their kicker, Alex Hernandez, kicked the ball, and the hands of Santa Ana’s Malik Peah came up to block it, setting up a recovery and return from freshman defensive back Amareie Boochee.

Malik Peah blocked this Citrus field goal, which was picked up by defensive back Amareie Boochee for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don

“I knew someone was gonna block it,” Boochee said. “Josh threw me the ball, I ran with it, you know, take it all the way back. I can’t say it was me. All I can tell you is that it was all God.”

Boochee returned the ball 75 yards for a touchdown, giving Santa Ana a glimmer of hope late into the game.

With only 54 seconds left in the game, the Dons were forced to attempt an onside kick, which was unsuccessful. However, hope remained when the Dons’ defense held the Owls to a 3-and-out, keeping the game alive.

Santa Ana’s comeback plans were thwarted when quarterback Justin Gil’s pass was intercepted, sealing the win for Citrus. Even though it was a loss, Santa Ana still views the game positively.

“I’m proud of each and every one of you,” head coach Simon Fuentes told the team postgame.

Sophomore running back Brandon Giron had his biggest rushing game of the season with 65 yards and a touchdown. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don

The sentiment was echoed by the other coaches, with receiver coach Mike Chavez saying, “This is the best game we played. This is who we are, and we’ve said we’re a couple of mistakes away from winning this game. So we gotta go to the bye week and practice eliminating those mistakes.”

Those mistakes were evident in the first half. Citrus came out swinging with a 58-yard touchdown pass only a minute into the game, and was up by 17 at the end of the first quarter, putting points on the board every single drive.

The Dons started to come to life in the second quarter, with a 37-yard pass setting up a rushing touchdown to put the Dons on the board. The Owls countered with their own 44-yard pass to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass, putting the Dons down 14 points.

The Dons’ defense came up with their first stop, forcing a turnover on downs. That’s when wide receiver Damian Gomez came up with a huge 64-yard punt return.

Damian Gomez had a 42-yard touchdown and 106 total kick return yards, 64 of those coming from a single kick return. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don

“We executed on our blocks, and then [Damien] hit the right hole. He’s a great returner, I think top three in the state, he’s been doing a hell of a job,” said receiver coach Mike Chavez.

Momentum started to shift towards the Dons in the 3rd quarter when they scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass, countered again with a 60-yard Citrus passing touchdown. Santa Ana then had a turnover on downs and an interception, setting up the Citrus field goal that got blocked.

The Dons’ defense made some big stops, aided by their defensive strategy. “We just brought in a different formation that they haven’t seen. So, you know that definitely gave them, you know, some wrinkles that they weren’t used to seeing all season,” cornerbacks coach Cedric Gay said.

Sophomore tight end Nathan Meek is averaging 7.9 yards per catch this season. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don

However, the defense struggled to contain Citrus’ long passes.

“Whenever we end up giving up scores, it’s usually on big plays,” safety Wallace Filemu noted. “Coach Nyssen does a great job of adjusting. I think we’ll be ok going forward.”

After their bye week, the now 0-5 Dons face Mt. SAC at home, on Oct. 11. Despite the challenge, the Dons’ mood remains high.

“This was a big win for us, even though we lost. I think we won a lot of respect and confidence, and I think our boys are gonna go out there and play a great game against Mt. SAC,” Coach Chavez said. “They’d better be nervous for us. We’re excited. I think we found out who we are and what we’re gonna do.”