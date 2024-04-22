ASG hosts a campus clean-up for Earth Day

by Caden Cooke 76

Students in orange vests linked up today to clean up the campus to celebrate Earth Day with a campus-wide cleanup.

The Associated Student Government organized the event to promote a clean campus and continue a greener world.

Luis Linares, ASG’s ICC Vice President was pleased with the event’s turnout. A visibly clean campus is important to him, he expressed how he wants to be proud of the students and school he represents.

“We had about 20 students helping, which to us is a success,” states Linares. “I want to give back to the campus. It says a lot about the students and the area we live in.”

Linares says that SAC’s cleanliness hasn’t been an issue since he has been here.

“Walking, I never really see any trash on SAC’s side of campus; when you get closer to Middle College’s side of campus is when it starts to get dirty.” Overall Luis Linares seemed pleased smiling while talking about the students on campus.

On the other side of campus, Geo Mondragon with a pretty empty bag expressed, ”Our campus is really clean, my bag is pretty empty which is an excellent sign for our campus.”

This event unified students who care about the campus and the earth.