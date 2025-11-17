Undefeated run stays alive as Dons handle business against Roadrunners

The Santa Ana Dons continued their dominant run on Thursday against the College of the Desert Roadrunners, 93-76, extending their win streak to seven games.

The Dons have been playing a defensively smothering, physical brand of basketball that’s leaving their opponents struggling to keep up. They’re currently leading all Orange Empire Conference teams in points per game, blocks per game and offensive rebounds.

As a team, the Dons are shooting 43.7% from the floor. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“I like my guys,” said head coach David Breig. “We play hard, they stick to the game plan, they’re tough, they’re all skilled.”

The cog in the machine that’s keeping the offense running smoothly is freshman point guard Christian Jimenez, who is averaging as many assists as points, setting up his teammates with great opportunities.

“It’s pretty easy for me. I have good scorers around me, and they love to find their spot,” said Jimenez. “So if I get them at the right spot, hit them in their chest, they’ll make it.”

Some of the weapons surrounding Jimenez are guard Aaron De Santiago and forward Joshua Garland, averaging 18.6 and 13.4 points per game, respectively.

“We have to make sure we’re always focused and concentrated, and then that’s my job as a point guard and as a leader.” said Christian Jimenez. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“CJ does a good job of facilitating for us, and I feel like he really helps us run the offense,” said De Santiago, who led the scoring with 25 against the Roadrunners. “When he gives me the ball and my chance to get a bucket, then I feel like that’s when I do my thing.”

Under the basket is where the Dons’ dominance really showed, with 20 more points in the paint and 20 more rebounds pulled in.

“Every time I get down low, I have a size advantage because of my weight and my height,” said Garland.” If I see the rim, I feel like I can make the shot. I have a really good touch.”

Garland’s 19-point performance has been representative of his accurate shooting even as a big man, shooting 55% from the field, 45% from three and 100% from the line.

In his last three games, freshman Joshua Garland is averaging 20.3 points per game. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“I feel like I’ve contributed very well,” said Garland. “My teammates have been setting me up where I need to be and my coaches have given me a green light to shoot when I’m open.”

Part of Coach Breig’s aggressive game plan is a consistent full-court defense that suffocates opposing teams’ guards, forcing their offense into rushed passes and getting their offense off rhythm.

“I think defensively our guards match up with anybody,” said Coach Brieg. “Illinois Jemminez, the big guy down low, he cleans up any mess that we make in the perimeter.”

Now 7-0, the Dons are not only winning, but winning big. Their average margin of victory is 18.4 points and they don’t intend to look back.

Defensive anchor, Illinois Jemminez, has held down the Dons on both sides of the paint. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“I believe this team can go undefeated,” said Garland. “I know it might seem like a bold claim, but this team is really good, and we have a lot of depth. I’m excited.”

Santa Ana will host San Diego Miramar on Tuesday at 5 p.m., looking to remain perfect and to extend its best start to a season this century.