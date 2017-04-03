5 Hot Coffee Shops Near SAC

Get out of the house and hit the books at these centers of caffeination

Black Market Bakery

Located on Downtown Santa Ana’s busy North Broadway Street, tucked in between Dee Lux and Proof Bar, Black Market is your local not-so-average bakery. It not only offers its customers artisan pastries, but also a great selection of craft beers on tap for its 21+ crowd. Black Market also has a full menu with everything from breakfast sandwiches to specialty espresso drinks to deserts like cookie sundaes. Seating is plentiful, either at the bar or a more private setting located in the back, perfect to get in some studying before and after class. Outlets are scarce so I recommend bringing a full charge if you plan on linking to the Wi-Fi. Since it’s located on a busy downtown street, Black Market is easy to miss but definitely worth finding.

211 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701; blackmarketbakery.com

Cafecito Organico – Costa Mesa

Nestled in Costa Mesa’s The LAB, the self-proclaimed anti-mall, is a quality coffee house by the name of Cafecito Organico. This is a perfect getaway from the madness that is South Coast Plaza. Maybe it’s the cool ocean breeze or the hipster playlist on queue coming from the speakers, but this place has an all-around, laid-back feel. Being a smaller coffee house, Cafecito Organico is perfect for grabbing some great coffee and really putting in those homework hours. Just grab a seat, link up to the Wi-Fi and if you’re really feeling crazy, order a cup of their SoCal Flat White (a four-shot latte) and watch those study hours fly by.

2930 Bristol St., Ste. B105, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; cafecitoorganico.com

Hidden House Coffee Roasters – Santa Ana

Appropriately named, Hidden House Coffee Roasters is a true hidden gem in the Santa Ana coffee scene. Located about a mile away from the Downtown area, HHC Roasters offers a great selection of coffee/specialty drinks and an in-house pastry chef who whips out daily turnovers and hand pies. With a spacious 2,400-square-foot building, HHC Roasters provides plenty of seating, with stools at the bar, a big table in the back for larger yet intimate gatherings, or an open outdoor patio area with plenty of shade. Whether you’re catching up with old friends, studying for a big exam (yes, Wi-Fi is available) or just want a quality cup of joe, HHC is worth the visit.

511 East Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701; hiddenhousecoffee.com

Hopper & Burr

Located in the heart of Downtown Santa Ana, Hopper & Burr owns the saying “less is more.” With a newly acquired location and simple coffee menu, H&B gives minimalism a whole new meaning. An all-white interior decor and no cheesy coffee house props like signs reading “live, love, laugh” help H&B stand out from the rest. Conveniently located only two miles away from Santa Ana College, H&B is a perfect spot to hang out, grab some avocado toast and get work done in between or after classes. If coffee isn’t your thing, H&B also offers non-caffeinated options like their chai latte and egg cream – a grapefruit and key lime drink. Don’t forget to pay your meter!

202 W. 4th St., Santa Ana, CA 92701; hopperandburr.com

MAZ Cafe Con Leche – Santa Ana

Just a few blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s East End lies MAZ Cafe Con Leche, a coffee shop with a twist. MAZ specializes in Mexican-inspired espresso drinks like their MAZ (Mazapan) latte, flavored with the brittle Mexican peanut candy, and their Abuelita latte, a Mexican-style hot cocoa sure to bring back nostalgic memories of visiting grandma. MAZ is also fully stocked with Mexican Coke and Sprite as well as a nice selection of pastries. There are plenty of comfortable seating options inside and out. I recommend the tables along the walls with all the pillows – so comfy! When you decide to visit make sure to read the signs. Parking can be a bit tricky.

610 N Lacy St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 http://facebook.com/mazcafeconleche