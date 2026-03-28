More thrills, less bills: why Knott’s Berry Farm beats Disneyland for college students

Mickey Mouse or Charlie Brown? Snoopy or Goofy? Having money or being broke? If you live in Orange County, there are only two theme parks that really compete for your affection and wallet: Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Sure, you can talk about the churros and the nostalgic smell of Pirates of the Caribbean, but there are two things Knott’s does better than Disneyland ever could: great deals and actual thrills.

Knott’s is constantly offering affordable options for a season pass; you can get one for $120 for the remainder of 2026, which also features a monthly payment plan. At Disneyland, that price would barely cover a turkey leg and a pair of Mickey ears.

As far as Disneyland’s cheapest pass option? The SoCal Pass will run you $599. The pass requires a reservation, is only available to Southern California residents, is blocked out on the weekends and offers a slightly insulting 10% dining discount. Thanks Mickey, but that Pizza Planet bowl of pasta is still costing me $13.

The far better dining deal is at Knott’s, and it’s one people may not know about. For an extra $25/month, you can enjoy two free meals per visit. That means you get to enjoy hearty options like burritos, hamburgers, carne asada fries and even Panda Express twice during your visit! The 2026 All-Season Dining plan requires a four-hour interval between meals, but you can get your first meal the moment you enter the park. Pro tip for hungry college students: add the dining option onto your pass for cheap dates or just when you need a quick meal. I’m a dining plan member myself, and I sometimes find myself going to Knott’s three or four times a week just to get food and head out, and I’m not the only one. Go to the park around dinnertime, and you’ll see plenty of in-the-know locals doing the same.

On top of this, all Knott’s passes include zero blackout dates as well as no required reservations, something that all the magic in the world couldn’t make happen for Disney’s Magic Key passholders. Going to Disneyland instead feels like you’re applying for a visa: reservations, blockout calendars and long, long lines.

If you’re an adrenaline seeker, Knott’s dunks on Disneyland any day of the week. What at Disneyland compares to the electric rush you get from real rollercoasters like Xcelerator, HangTime, Silver Bullet, Ghost Rider or Supreme Scream?

Disneyland rides can be charming, but let’s be honest, most of them are floating benches with some storytelling sprinkled in, which is great if you want to relax or stare at some animatronic pirates. At Knott’s, the rides hurl you into the sky and have you valuing your life in new ways when you come back down.

While Disneyland does deliver on childhood nostalgia, Knott’s hones in on what really matters: pure fun at a reasonable price. Less time waiting around for your reservation windows, more time screaming on roller coasters.

For Orange County locals and college students looking for an exciting night out without emptying their bank account, the choice is not so complicated after all.

And they enjoyed themselves at Knott’s, happily ever after.