Don Sneddon, celebrated baseball coach, dies in cancer battle

by Brandon Rowley 346

Legendary former Santa Ana College baseball coach Don Sneddon passed away at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer on April 8.

“Don’s impact in CCCAA baseball, across the country, and various other capacities is unmatched,” said Athletic Director Mary Hegarty.

Sneddon led SAC to over 1,000 wins in his 32 years with the team, the most of any coach in the state’s history, along with three state championships (1993, 1995, 1996).

With a Record of 1,072-383-3 (.735), he led the Dons to the postseason every year from 1988-2012, while earning coach of the year honors 16 times.

Sneddon started his baseball career at Cerritos College before transferring to Cal State Fullerton where he became the school’s first All-American while earning conference MVP in 1974.

After his playing days, he went on to coach at Fullerton, Santa Ana, and in the Minor Leagues with the Modesto Nuts.

He ended his coaching career in the Cape Cod Baseball League from 2017-19, winning their championship in 2018.

In 2011 he was honored by SAC by naming the baseball field after him

He was inducted into the California Community College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 and the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Since he stopped coaching, he’s continued to stay involved,” said Hegarty. “With our Hall of Fame committee, golf tournament, and he still came to games. I don’t think there’s anybody who will ever replace Don Sneddon, certainly what he’s achieved but also just the man he was.”

Sneddon has left his mark on Santa Ana College and the game of baseball as a whole. His impact and legacy will never be forgotten.

SAC is holding a celebration of life for Sneddon. The event is on Sunday, April 28 at 11 a.m. The celebration will take place on Sneddon Field.