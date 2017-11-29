A New Boba Tea Shop Opening at the Bristol Marketplace

T4, a Taiwanese tea and food shop, will open its second Orange County location in Santa Ana in December at the Bristol Marketplace.

The shop will be replacing Nam, a Vietnamese eatery that closed earlier this year.

T4 first opened in Taiwan in 2004, and has since expanded to the United States, with the majority of their locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Their menu offers a variety of food and beverage options, from milk tea, Honey Aloe, french fries and curry fish balls.