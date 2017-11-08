Dons Cruise to 4-0 Shutout Over Cypress College in Conference Matchup

Jessmarie Flores / el Don Jessmarie Flores / el Don Jessmarie Flores / el Don

Led by sophomore midfielder Everado Serrano’s first minute goal the Dons’ defeated the Cypress College Chargers 4-0 Tuesday earning its 7th shutout of the season at Ray Haas Field.

Santa Ana (10-3-6) made easy work of the Chargers (6-13-2) adding two more goals in the first half one by freshman defender Joshua Castellon and the other by sophomore defender Emilio Luengas making the score 3-0 at half.

“It was a pretty easy game we had to take care of, and it’s always good to help out the team any way I can and that’s what matters most,” Serrano said.

Serrano’s 4th goal of the season came on deflected ball off the chest of Chargers goalkeeper Erik Rodriguez.

Seven minutes after sophomore defender Emilio Luengas scored a goal assisted by sophomore midfielder Noe Alvizo-Chavez on a kick pass from the left side of the net.

With ten minutes remaining in the first half, Dons freshman defender Joshua Castellon scored the Dons’ third goal of the game, drilling a free kick from about 20 yards out to the right of the net making it 3-0.

Four minutes into the second half, Dons freshman forward Gbanzi Asabi scored on an assisted pass by freshman defender Cris Diaz through two of the Chargers’ defenders.

“Shutouts are always good and our guys busted their tails off and got rewarded for it,” said Coach Jose Vasquez, praising the team’s overall effort on the shutout win.

The Chargers failed to get an offensive rhythm going, with things only getting worse for the Chargers as freshman forward Emmanuel Pizzaro stumbled to the ground and appeared to have an ankle-related injury. He was helped off the field by Cypress trainers and did not return to the field the rest of the game.

“I love where our team is right now and we are going to carry that momentum over to the next game,” Asabi said.

The Dons play their final game of the regular season against Golden West College, Thursday Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana Soccer Field.