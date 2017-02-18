Dons Softball Win First Conference Game of the Season

The Santa Ana College Dons softball team defeated the Orange Coast College Pirates 2-0 at home Wednesday, on the strength of two first-inning home runs.

Dons sophomore utility Kasey Hutton homered in the first inning. Hutton’s blast was quickly followed by sophomore infielder Jynelle Pangelinan inside the park home run on an error by a Pirates infielder, making the score 2-0 at the end of the first.

Santa Ana freshman pitcher Alexis Fraser shut out the Pirates the rest of the way. Fraser gave up only seven hits over the first five innings.

The Dons play the undefeated Cypress College Chargers on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Cypress at 3 p.m.

