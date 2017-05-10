Campus Construction Nears Halfway Point

Student and safety remain the first priority, but the constant route changes on campus make it difficult for everyone to adjust.

“I just wish there was clearer communication with the students,” said freshman Gabriela Arreola. “For weeks one way to class will be okay, then it just disappears.”

Not only has the re-routing caused confusion, but noise has been a distraction.

“ They’ve figured it out, and we’ve adjusted. I mean there’s a ton of things that could be different,” Study Skills Professor Gabriela Sanchez said. “It’s a little frustrating, but they gave a noise warning once, which was helpful.”