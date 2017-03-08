UC Raises Tuition Fees for First Time in Six Years

Late January, the University of California Board of Regents approved a proposed new budget plan for 2017-18 that will increase tuition costs and fees.

The tuition increase will be the first of it’s kind in the past six years. The proposal will increase the costs of tuition by $282 and fees by $54.

Out-of-state undergraduate students can now expect to pay $40,644 per year and in-state graduates can expect $12,630 per year.

The money will go toward providing more financial aid, increasing faculty-to-student ratio, and improve employee benefits and retirement plans.