2026 CCMA Awards: Best Social Justice Coverage

The el Don staff covered social issues impacting their city and campus from protests to conferences organized by community leaders. Our social justice coverage includes photos, articles and social media content. As Santa Ana was impacted by the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, el Don reporters documented an anti-ICE protest over the summer, with photos of the national guard stationed in the city and protestors marching in the streets. In the fall, reporting continued with coverage of a community defense conference at the college’s campus. The reporting highlights how community members and organizers came together during high political tension. Reporters also used social media to gather student voices as they returned to campus, with some students directly affected by the raids. Students provided reporters with insights of their anxieties and why they returned to school. El Don documented the No Kings Day Rally, one of many across the country, with reporting including multiple interviews with attendees.

