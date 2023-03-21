Have pass, will ride: OC Bus partnership continues

by Sophia Cortez 77

Santa Ana College is continuing its partnership with OCTA to provide all SAC students unlimited rides. Both full-time and part-time students are eligible for a semester-long bus pass while as they are enrolled in half a unit or more.

The passes are automatically paid for through a portion of the fees students pay at the beginning of each semester, $6.75 for full-time students, and $5.75 for part-time.

Students can use this pass to go anywhere the OCTA system permits and can access it two different ways. The first is by registering their student ID card at the Johnson Student Center in the student business office. The second is by downloading the OC Bus app on your phone and creating an account.

While both ways work, the app is more reliable and also contains information such as what time buses will arrive at stops, and what routes are available.