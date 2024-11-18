IN PHOTOS: A trip around the streets of New Orleans

The four el Don editors headed to New Orleans for the National College Media Conference Oct. 30- Nov. 2. During down time from winning dozens of awards, we explored and captured the city’s day and night life.

From strolling Bourbon street and going to jazz clubs, the trip was filled with more than just journalism sessions and award ceremonies.

Employees will do whatever they can to get people to party in their clubs. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Vegas Cola Band is a New Orleans based music group that performs covers of R&B, soul and funk. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

treet performer uses all his body parts to be a one man band. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

This birthday girl celebrated with her friends the day before Halloween in New Orleans. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Fritzel’s European Jazz Pub is open until 2 am on Bourbon Street. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

$10 to play and $20 if you win. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

The energy in Fritzel’s Jazz Club was unmatched, especially when the band played a cover of Nina Simone’s “I Put a Spell on You.” Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Fritzel’s All Star Band performs “In New Orleans” from The Princess and the Frog. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

Even though it rained on Halloween night, these friends dressed up and went out the day after. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Double date at Cafe Beignet with these Flordians. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

It is not uncommon to see members of jazz bands walking the streets of New Orleans. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Spontaneous parade marches in front of Cafe Beignet. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

People stand on balconies, watch people walk up and down the street, and throw beaded necklaces at them. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Musical instruments in New Orleans are improvised. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

Bourbon Street is as if the Las Vegas Strip was crammed into a small, narrow street. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

These two best friends were encouraging people to make the most of their time on Bourbon Street. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Crescent City Books had a wide variety of good finds. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

Sometimes, after 2 a.m., you need a break from partying and a chance to unwind. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

A man waits for his table reservation at Ruby Slipper. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

The little boy’s parents say “this is good practice for him.” Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

This street performer danced to Michael Jackson’s hits all night long. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

he Pelican Club employee takes a quick break outside to admire the vibrant life. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don



