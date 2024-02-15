Cheering crowds during this year’s Fiestas Patrias festival

by Jessica Avila

Hundreds of people flooded Downtown Santa Ana Saturday Sept. 15 waving Mexican flags yelling “Viva México!”

The prideful moment was part of the ceremonial El Grito de Independencia, “The Cry of Independence” to celebrate Mexican independence on Sept. 16, 1810. The first Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana was in the late 1970s on DTSA’s historic 4th Street.

The 43rd annual Fiestas Patrias brought a carnival, food trucks, live music performances, and an interactive art exhibit to the intersection of W. 6th Street and North Flower Street.

Further down from North Flower Street to W. Santa Ana Boulevard are attractions like mechanical rides, carnival games, and inflatable rides. A parade traveled down Main Street on Sunday.

Along W. 6th Street, on Saturday, more than 10 local food trucks sold a variety of Mexican street food dishes and along North Flower Street adjacent to the Santa Ana Stadium, retail booths run by local Santa Ana residents and outside vendors.

At the mouth of North Flower Street where it meets West Civic Center Drive stood a large stage alive with music and dance from performance groups in the styles of ballet folklórico and mariachi and celebrities like Los Marlins de Tierra Caliente, Marilyn Odessa, and A.B Quintanilla III performed with Kumbia All Starz.

The crowd in front of the stage danced while the DJ encouraged the crowd to make enough noise so that the whole city could hear. In between performances, the two hosts played rallying games by claiming the crowd groups divided by metal fences as theirs and each encouraging their group to yell “Viva México” louder than the other. During one performance of the Spanish translation of Don’t Break My Heart, the DJs and the hosts showed the crowd how to dance to the song and had them follow along.

Going down North Flower Street from the stage to W. 6th Street, mixed booths in two rows hosted local city organizations, local and non local cultural merchandise shops with the exception of the t-mobile booth.

During the night past the edges of the attractions area, traveling street cart vendors were selling their wares of light up toys and bubble blowers.

Going into the local shop booths, two of them were FlorxSol and Megan’s Eternal Essence Candles. FlorxSol made handcrafted Mexican artisan accessories staffed by the wife and daughter of Saul Espinosa.

Mr. Espinosa owned the online shop and has been operating for the past three months but this is their second time they’ve had a public booth. They imbued their cultural background from Chiapas, Mexico into their products.

Megan’s Eternal Essence Candles booth was operated by Megan Pastrana and her mother, Joana Pastrana. Both own the business and they make handcrafted fragrant candles that are 100% soy wax.