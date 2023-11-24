The newest addition to The Hunger Games franchise was a flop.

by Danha Sanchez 50

The Hunger Games franchise dropped its newest movie “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” on Nov. 17. After eight years we are gifted with their last movie that felt like a musical.

This movie didn’t include our beloved characters Katniss and Peeta, but instead was based on President Snow’s life before he became the president of Panem. This movie doesn’t go back to the first annual Hunger Games but their 10th annual games. In this year’s games, Cornelius Snow was randomly selected to become the mentor for District 12’s female tribute Lucy Gray.

This movie is broken down into three different parts, each of them showing the events that caused Snow to become one of the most hated characters in the franchise.

There are a lot of mixed feelings throughout the movie, starting with feeling pity for Snow, liking him a little, to hating him even more. The plot twits showed that this version of the Hunger Games becomes a more personal issue between Cornelius Snow and the audience.

The movie gives a more personal perspective of what the character of Cornelius Snow went through. We are able to see his character develop from good to evil, giving the audience more understanding as to why he became the person he was in the previous Hunger Games movies.

From suffering the death of both his parents, the betrayal of his first and only love, Lucy Gray and his best friend driving him to make choices that affected Panem which was, at the time, turning into an unfair form of government

“The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes” is the missing link all fans and non-fans needed to get a better understanding of why things ruled the way they did in the other Hunger Games movies. Although I wasn’t expecting too much singing to happen in the movie, it still delivered the message it wanted to send.

With 65% rotten tomatoes this movie accurately delivered details from Suzanne Collins’ novel, it wasn’t much of my liking. I did not like how they referenced the other movies, by taking Katniss’s iconic bow and naming an arrowhead plant “Katniss.” Because this movie was divided into three parts, it made it feel longer and slower than it should’ve been.