Top 5 Boba Shops in Santa Ana

201 E. 4th St.
When customizing a drink, it is recommended to select half or three-quarters in sweetness. Loose Leaf is a distinct boba shop in 4th Street Market. They are always “keepin’ it real” like their slogan by making freshly brewed tea for all drinks.
710 S. Harbor Blvd.
Tastea’s unique green honey boba is a delicious match to pair with any beverage. Although there are only five different add-on toppings, consumers can still adjust their drinks along with customizations in dairy options and sugar alternatives. Tastea sets themselves apart from other boba shops with their signature tapioca and fruity drinks.
710 S. Harbor Blvd.
This Sharetea location is the closest to Santa Ana College and is the perfect go-to for college students on a budget. The best-selling drink is the classic pearl milk tea which is made up of black tea, milk, and tapioca pearls. Sharetea is a Taiwanese company with locations in 13 countries across four continents that offers a variety of different add-on options like pudding, aloe vera, herb jelly, and many more.
120 S. Harbor Blvd. Suite I
T on Ice is a small-owned business started by Pete Pham that began in 2020 and officially opened its doors to customers the following year. This shop is taking the boba game to the next level with fun, colorful drinks making all their teas with organic sugar and fresh ingredients.
3350 S. Bristol St. Unit B
Gong Cha translates to “the act of offering the best tea to the Emperor”. Located within Bristol Place this shop is known for its delicious milk foam. The ambiance is very intimate and calming which creates the perfect environment for guests to study or work. Gong cha has a series of drinks and different topping selections that allow for the creation of new flavors.