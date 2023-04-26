Getting To Know: Student Services Coordinator Jordan Clark

by Daniela Derramadero 183

From Tampa to Syracuse, and now Santa Ana, Jordan Clark is no stranger to the community. The Student Services Coordinator keeps Santa Ana College busy by bringing in events for students on campus.

Clark realized she enjoyed working with students during her time in college while gaining experience in campus activities.

“I worked in six different departments on campus to help me figure out what I wanted to do in higher education,” Clark said. “I knew I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed helping and supporting students.”

Her interest led her to leave Florida and attend Syracuse University to receive her master’s in higher education. At Syracuse, she continued working in student activities and had the chance to meet people in entertainment and politics.

“In Syracuse it snows about seven months out of the year, I know dreadful for a Floridian,” said Clark.

After completing grad school, she moved out to California with zero connections—beginning a new chapter in her life and career. Fast-forward seven years later is now at Santa Ana College advising the executive branch of the Associated Student Government and has recently been tapped to plan the cultural heritage events at the college.

“We have a lot of events in student government so that is where a lot of my focus is right now,” said Clark.

The Student Activities Coordinator also oversees the legislative and judicial branches along with the interclub council. Clark has the opportunity to take the student government to three conferences. It allows them to advocate for community college students’ experiences as they meet with senators and a few members of Congress.

“Student government allows students to be the voice of the student body nationally and statewide because of these bills and resolutions. The Student Senate for the California Community Colleges, (SSCCC), helps to put in actions,” said Clark.

Outside of campus, Clark still continues to plan events. She is the third vice president of the Young Adult Committee for the National Council of Negro Women. In this group, she helps coordinate events where she has covered a series of topics regarding health, financial literacy, mental health and awareness.

“Currently we’re working on gathering information from African American people in Orange County that used any medical resource or service in the last five years to be able to determine the best way to support people of color in Orange County,” said Clark.

Aside from event planning, she spends most of her time with her 2-year-old Malshi puppy named Jelly Bean and tends to her plants at home. She recently completed paperwork to start her own business where people can personalize a plant and talk about different topics that cater to people of color.

“I am a super duper plant mom. I have one hundred and fifty plus indoor plants. I sell plants. I give them away in personalized pots. I make little videos about how to take care of plants” said Clark.

Aside from her green thumb, Clark is a natural hair advocate who teaches black people on how to care for their hair. Specifically in the Orange County area, she supports students who are adopted or mixed—whose neither of their parents know how to take care of African American hair.

“I definitely knew I was in the right place doing the right thing. I loved planning events for students,” said Clark grinning ear to ear.