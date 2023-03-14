Tianguis celebrates Mexica New Year

by Edgar Galvan 124

Burning copal surrounded Mexica dancers as they celebrated the coming of the Mexica New Year on Calle Cuatro Plaza on March 5.

In prayer to mother earth, beaded skirts and vibrant feathered headdresses swayed under the rain while hundreds circulated in and out of Tianguis Market.

“Empezamos a limpiar [una hora antes] para que cuando llegaran los danzantes, estuviera limpio para que ellos bailen,” said Tekuani Tepactia. “Una limpieza espiritual.”

We started cleansing [an hour before] so that when the dancers arrived, it would be clean for them to dance. A spiritual cleansing.

Lowrider clubs, local artisans, Mexica Dancers, food booths and more, came together to celebrate the Nemontemi. The Nemontemi, Nahuatl for “they fill up in vain,” are the five days needed to complete the solar cycle, but not added directly to the Mexica (Aztec) calendar.

“Son cinco días que quedan volando, y se usan para la limpieza,” said Tekuani Tepactia.

It’s five days left flying, and they’re used for cleaning.

This event marked the upcoming completion of the 2022 Mexica year of the rabbit, Tochtli, and the coming of the 2023 year of the reed, Akatl, on Mar 12.