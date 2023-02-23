Get resume and employment help at the Career Center

by Lupita Contreras 145

From counseling to internships, the Career Center is a one-stop shop for students looking for support in reaching their employment goals.

In addition to career exploration resources, staff post multiple up-to-date job listings inside and outside of the center, which is located at L-222. You can also find volunteer opportunities and information on a wide range of careers, whether you want to be a preschool teacher or an engineer.

“I would recommend the Career Center, it was extremely helpful. They give you the right classes and guidance,” second-year kinesiology student Marlon Hernandez said.

Students can meet with counselors and get help with choosing a major and exploring SAC’s academic pathways. Each month the center hosts a series of workshops where students create a resume, learn best practices for using LinkedIn and build their interview skills.

In May the center is planning an on-site job fair where employers will recruit students. The Career Center is currently planning an on-site job fair where on-site employers from all eight academic pathways. It is set to take place this upcoming May.

Visit the center on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome.