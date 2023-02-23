Get resume and employment help at the Career Center

Lupita Contreras
by Lupita Contreras
February 23, 2023
145
Career Center
Different opportunities available in the Career Center

From counseling to internships, the Career Center is a one-stop shop for students looking for support in reaching their employment goals. 

In addition to career exploration resources, staff post multiple up-to-date job listings inside and outside of the center, which is located at L-222. You can also find volunteer opportunities and information on a wide range of careers, whether you want to be a preschool teacher or an engineer.

“I would recommend the Career Center, it was extremely helpful. They give you the right classes and guidance,” second-year kinesiology student Marlon Hernandez said. 

Students can meet with counselors and get help with choosing a major and exploring SAC’s academic pathways. Each month the center hosts a series of workshops where students create a resume, learn best practices for using LinkedIn and build their interview skills. 

In May the center is planning an on-site job fair where employers will recruit students. The Career Center is currently planning an on-site job fair where on-site employers from all eight academic pathways. It is set to take place this upcoming May.

Visit the center on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome.

Leave a Reply