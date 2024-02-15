Serving the Santa Ana College Community Since 1923
News
Views
Lifestyle
Sports
In Print
MORE
Solutions
Podcasts
En español
The d-Brief – email newsletter
About us
About el Don
About JAMS
Contact Us
Lifestyle
IN PHOTOS: Cruising for Higher Education
by
el Don News
February 15, 2024
40
Volunteers held live raffles every hour, all wearing the same black shirt. On the back of the shirts, white letters read ‘Project Rise’ with an orange phoenix in the middle—a symbol of resurrection and life after death. Photo by Kate Bustamante / el Don
The Hendricks family proudly showed all the details that were put into their Impala. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Even fans of classic cars stopped by to check out the event. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Several car clubs came to support formerly incarcerated students. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
A family-owned 1966 Impala SS that was built from the ground up. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Friends and families gathered at Santa Ana College to support the second annual Cruising for Higher Education. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Cross lace spokes and whitewall tires shined on lot 7. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Every small detail is important when it’s time to show off the rides. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Author
Recent Posts
Follow us
el Don News
Follow us
Latest posts by el Don News
(
see all
)
IN PHOTOS: Cruising for Higher Education
- February 15, 2024
25. Best Social Media Reporting
- December 15, 2023
UCI cancels guaranteed admission
- November 14, 2023
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Δ