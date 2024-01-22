The Inter-Club Council hosts a Dia de Los Muertos celebration.

On Wednesday, the sound of chattering students as they were coming and going and the subtle smell of cinnamon and savory tamales filled up the air as eyes gazed to the bright and colorful Mexican blankets and garlands at The Spot.

The Inter-Club Council hosted a Dias de los Muertos event from 11am-1pm to celebrate and honor the passing of loved ones and even pets from any student on campus. There is a lot of diversity here at Santa Ana College and as a Hispanic Serving Institution, they wanted to include everyone regardless of ethnicity to celebrate this holiday.

“I would say it’s important for Santa Ana College to celebrate it because we have a very diverse student population, and we want to be able to include everybody’s cultures in a variety of events that we host through ASG and ICC,” said Christopher Fesler, secretary of ICC.

The altar was made to give students the opportunity to write the names or bring photographs of their loved ones who have passed.

pan de muerto or bread of the dead are being handed to students.

Along with the altar and the food, the event had ping-pong, video games and card games between students. The overall mood of the students was happy and playful as they celebrated their loved ones.

“This is the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos. It’s a day of remembering lost loved ones.” said Fesler, “So we have the altar where students can come to bring pictures of loved ones that have passed away or write little notes to individuals, and of course we have food.”

The honoring of loved ones not only local loved ones but also people who have been part of our pop culture. The altar included a photo of Selena Quintanilla and military victim Vanessa Guillen.