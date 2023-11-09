“Vivid Images in Motion” the biggest dance concert post COVID-19

by Zendy Garrido 176

The concert ran from Thursday, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 at Santa Ana College’s Phillips Hall.

Collaborations from outside dance companies made this Fall semester’s the biggest in SAC history according to dance department co-chair Heather Gillette. Nannette Brodie dance-theater, a legendary dance company from Long Beach, and Fuse Dance Company brought dance pieces to SAC’s Phillips Hall.

SAC dancers auditioned at the beginning of the semester for a chance to perform in this dance concert. “The dance audition was a wonderful turnout… considering we are coming out of the pandemic,” said Dance Department Co-Chair Heather Gillette during an interview.

Nannette Brodie Dance Theater, a dance company that has toured the states for over three decades, choreographed for the Dons. “She’s going to be bringing her dance company to our concert as well as setting a very special work for our students,” said Gillette.

Nannette Brodie, head of Nannette Brodie Dance Theater, was happy to work with the Dons. “They’re very dedicated, they have various levels of technical ability but I feel like there’s a lot of passion,” said Brodie describing the commitment to the concert from SAC dancers.

Joshua Estrada-Romero, a part-time professor at SAC, also brought his own dance company, Fuse Dance Company, to SAC’s Vivid, Images in Motion concert.

“It’s exciting to work with new choreographers. Joshua is now back as a professor,” said SAC dancer Anayeli Uriostegui who headlined 3 pieces during the concert.

Lillyana Ramirez, a SAC graduate, came back to perform at Phillips Hall “I am looking forward to dancing with new dancers.”

The concert was full of bright colors and social justice pieces honoring casualties in recent world conflicts and natural disasters like the Maui fires which took 97 lives, and nearly 9 thousand casualties from Gaza.

Tickets were $10 for general admission.