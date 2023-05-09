Project Rise hopes to foster community on Campus

by Lizeth Martinez 317

Funk music boomed in the air as classic cars cruised through lot 7. From Impalas to lowriders, Santa Ana Car Clubs gathered at SAC for the second annual Cruising for Higher Education, a fundraiser held on Saturday, April 22.

Volunteers held live raffles every hour, all wearing the same black shirt. On the back of the shirts, white letters read ‘Project Rise’ with an orange phoenix in the middle—a symbol of resurrection and life after death.

Unless you asked, you would have never known that the car clubs came to support formerly incarcerated students and that most, if not all of those wearing the black shirts, would have never seen themselves pursuing a higher education a few years back.

“Our current president just got accepted into UCI,” said Mark McCallick, Faculty Advisor for Project Rise, beaming with pride under the blistering sun.

Project Rise is a student club at Santa Ana College that supports justice impacted students in navigating college life. Students are guided through customized mentorship, advocacy, unwavering acceptance and community building.

‘Justice-impacted’ varies from student to student, whether that means being formerly incarcerated or having a close relative involved in the justice system. This creates an opportunity for diverse backgrounds to reach out for support.

“It’s almost like they are gonna die tomorrow. They lost a lot of time in their life and they are trying to make it up,” said McCallick.

Accounting Professor Mark McCallick started developing Project Rise alongside psychology major Blake Krawl just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck three years ago. Krawl, Project Rise’s first president, has since transferred to Cal State Long Beach two years ago and was the class of 2021’s Valedictorian.

“[People have] these predisposed ideas of someone who’s been to jail or prison. All they see is that you’re a convict or have a criminal record,” said Krawl. “They see that record and that’s a reflection of who you are now no matter how long it’s been.”

For ten years of his life, Krawl was in and out of jail—having struggled with drug addiction and mental health, Krawl said that it was hard for him to stay sober. Things took a turn when Krawl’s Probation Officer suggested he get a job and enroll in credits at SAC, and so he did.

“I’m on an ankle monitor. I’m going to all these classes and I’m always wearing pants so no one sees that I’m on probation,” said Krawl. “Whenever I would go to a college campus, I would feel out of place.”

Krawl found the program by accident at the Centennial Education Center when Project Rise was originally for youth to get their high school diplomas. Krawl promptly reached out to the director at the time, Ruth Ramirez, and was then introduced to Professor McCallick, who also had an interest in starting up the program for SAC.

“Mark and I got all the documents, it was really last minute. We had deadlines almost immediately,” said Krawl in regard to starting the club.

Both Krawl and McCallick had to find officers on time in order to get the club revised. Krawl said he would go to the In​​​ter-Clu​b Council (ICC) meetings in aim to get support for the club.

“It was uncomfortable for me but I had to put myself on blast. Like ‘hey we need a new club for formerly incarcerated students’.” Krawl said at the ICC meetings. People later reached out to Krawl telling him they were formerly incarcerated as well, “I didn’t even know that there were students who shared these experiences on campus.”

At the time, Krawl was only one of five self-identified formerly incarcerated students in Project Rise at SAC. The most recent study showed that as of 2019, an estimated 1,000 formerly incarcerated students are enrolled in California Community Colleges, California State Universities and University of California campuses. By combining the total number of people on parole, probation, and incarcerated people in California (approximately 650,000), the total number accessing higher education is 3%.

As of spring 2018, almost half of the incarcerated college students who attempted at least one graded course earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. On average, incarcerated college students’ grades were higher than the grades awarded to all students in the community college system.

“Today, I see a future. I’m not just looking at the bachelors, I’m looking at the doctorate program—something that I didn’t even see two years ago, I had no idea,” said Jennifer Sandoval, current president of Project Rise.

Sandoval struggled with substance abuse for about 20 years before she started her path to recovery. In 2015, Sandoval was shot twice in Los Angeles, “It caused a lot of medical issues and so I’ve been dealing with that for seven years. Last semester, I actually had to go in for an emergency surgery and it took me off work.”

With over 100 attempted and 96 completed units, SAC is Sandoval’s fourth community college, where she ultimately discovered Project Rise.

“Just because we have this past doesn’t mean we can’t change our futures,” said Sandoval, who is one of 40 registered students in the club.

Starting next fall, Sandoval is set to continue undergrad at UCI and Blake Krawl is set to continue his higher education journey at UCLA School of Law.

Outside of school, formerly incarcerated individuals face challenges in almost every aspect of daily life, “If people understood what it’s like to try and gain your life back when there are so many systems working against you,” said Krawl. “It shows up on housing applications, on school applications, that shows up for different jobs you wanna get. It’s a huge barrier and I hope people would take the time to realize that.”

As scholars, the stigma is ever-present, “There is a stigma with individuals who are formerly incarcerated and I’ve felt it in employment. I felt it at school. I mean, I felt it internally, even if other people aren’t acting that way, it’s something that’s within me,” said Sandoval. “I stigmatize myself and it’s not intentional.”

Project Rise is not alone in aiming to help formerly incarcerated and justice impacted students. Other programs such as Underground Scholars and Project Rebound provide transitional services into higher education on Cal State and UC campuses. “Project rebound gave me a seamless transition into a four-year institution,” said Krawl. “[They] also offered me a job as a research assistant.”

Currently, the club does not have a dedicated space on SAC’s campus, “We want our own space where we have a club center and our Rising Scholars office, so that they can check in and study there,” said McCallick. “We’ve lost a lot of students—they walk on campus and they don’t really know where to find anything.”

Rising Scholars is a network that supports formerly incarcerated students all across California on the community college level.

Rising Scholars helps fund student needs including parking permits, books, personal necessities and even Project Rise held events. The 2nd Annual Cruising for Higher Education Fundraiser, for example, served as an exposure event and fundraiser for the club. All donations and money collected through the raffles are said to be used to support student needs.

“Why Cruising for Higher Education? They did one last year and it was very small. I said that we can get this big, we can set up the whole parking lot. I myself have a 62 Impala.” said Saul Garcia, coordinator for Rising Scholars.

“My goal was to bring the community closer. So they can be aware of what classes are being offered at SAC,” Garcia continued. As coordinator, Garcia provides support by advocating for funding, marketing and spreading the word to the community.

Garcia also attends workshops inside the juvenile hall at Theo Lacy Facility, bringing awareness to the transitional services into higher education, “I let the community know that if anybody has started some type of educational classes, when they get released they can continue their education with SAC.”

With all of this support, students like Hayme Lopez, a Project Rise member who has been involved since the Fall semester of 2021, now have a path to success. “I would have quit if I was left to my own will,” said Lopez. Being 50 and a mother of 7, she isn’t the standard student, but she continues to work hard and set a good example for her kids, looking to transfer next year to a local university.