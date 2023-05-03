University of Southern California hosts 27th annual Festival of Books event

by Jakki Padilla 119

Since 1996, the Los Angeles Times hosts an annual festival which is a free community event with over a thousand booths that include celebrity book signings and readings, independent bookstores and publishers, live music, panels, free book booths, and welcoming writing groups. Some notable guests include celebrities such as Matthew Perry (Friends), Lois Lowry (The Giver), Idina Menzel (Elsa from Frozen), and California Representative Katie Porter.

Mateo played at the main outside stage of the festival at 12:30 p.m. as the crowd gathers around as they perform their most well-known song, “You Didn’t Mean a Thing to Me.”