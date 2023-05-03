University of Southern California hosts 27th annual Festival of Books event

May 3, 2023
The festival also included food vendors and interactive games for children.

Since 1996, the Los Angeles Times hosts an annual festival which is a free community event with over a thousand booths that include celebrity book signings and readings, independent bookstores and publishers, live music, panels, free book booths, and welcoming writing groups. Some notable guests include celebrities such as Matthew Perry (Friends), Lois Lowry (The Giver), Idina Menzel (Elsa from Frozen), and California Representative Katie Porter.

Meghan Trainor signing books for her newest book release, Dear Future Mama.
Mark Irwin reciting some his most recent poetry book, The Joyful Orphan as the audience quietly listens.
Max Greenfield, also known as Schmidt from New Girl, reading the book he created for his two daughters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peace, Love & Books líbreria representive telling young girl about their poetry club.

Mateo played at the main outside stage of the festival at 12:30 p.m. as the crowd gathers around as they perform their most well-known song, “You Didn’t Mean a Thing to Me.”

 

Back-up vocalist, Emily Dietz alongside Kai Hagen (bassist) and Nick Lynch. (guitar)
Romel Veal Jr. is the drummer for MATEO.
Carmen Thomassiny flowing her fingers into her keyboard.

 

 

