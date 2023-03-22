3 new clubs at SAC to check out

by Adam Ponce 161

With over 13 active clubs and organizations at Santa Ana College, finding the right community on campus is difficult. However, there are three new clubs that we meet at club rush on Feb.22. For the full list of clubs visits the Inter-Club Council.

Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA)

Motivated by the lack of an LGBTQ+ presence on campus, Micheal Morales, a Sociology, Psychology student, and president of GSA aimed to make a change by advocating and creating a safe space for students.

“This club was to find my community and it drove me to make an institutional change,” said Morales.”It is to capture that feeling of visibility, awareness, and having an environment that fosters that kind of support.”

The GSA embraces diversity within the community, as well as our Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) members.

The club will be meeting weekly on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Students that are interested in joining the club visit their linktree for more information.

SAC Lifts

Mikie Guerrero, an entrepreneurship student, and president and founder of SAC Lifts was inspired to start the club to help and encourage students to become confident in their weightlifting journey regardless of experience.

“I started the club because I wanted to teach people that did not know much about weightlifting how to do the proper stretching, exercise routines, nutrition, and supplements,” said Guerrero.

Upon joining the club every semester, a $25 entrance fee will be charged to every member to cover the cost of a custom SAC Lifts t-shirt, as well as getting discounts on supplements and learning about new workouts to do in the gym.

Members will meet twice a month at the weight room on campus on Tuesdays, towards the beginning and end of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on how to join the club, message SAC lifts on Instagram.

Women’s Wrestling

“Wrestling is a sport that can open so many doors,” said Fatima Avalos, a member of the women’s wrestling club. “It can teach women self-defense, offer scholarship opportunities, and can help them develop themselves through the sport,” says Avalos.

A group of passionate coaches and teammates, working alongside the women’s wrestling club strives to help each other build confidence and determination within themselves and the sport.

No prior experience is required to join the club.

Students that are interested in joining the club meet on Monday afternoons from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in room W-111.