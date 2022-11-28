Serving the Santa Ana College Community Since 1923
News
The d-Brief – email newsletter
Lifestyle
Food
Music
Art
DTSA
Sports
Views
In Print
Podcasts
En español
About
About el Don
Contact Us
Lifestyle
Top Stories
IN PHOTOS: International Festival brings different cultures to campus
by
Kate G. Bustamante
November 28, 2022
22
culture
events
fair
International
lifestyle
photography
Taiwanese are welcoming and eager to show SAC students and faculty insight to their culture. Photo by Kate G Bustamante.
In exchange for tickets, the option of creating your own mini charcuterie board is available. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
Desserts and many choices of toppings are offered. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
Options at the French booth include different grapes, veggies, cheeses and spreads. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
Iranians pose for a quick photo after serving their cuisine. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
Salvadoran booth member explains history and background of her country. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
In cultural attire, the Japan booth shares knowledge of their country. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
Cookies are handed to attendees while others browse pamphlets to learn more about Taiwan. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
A food favorite for many, tacos are served at the Mexico booth. Photo by Edgar Galvan.
The Italy booth serves several traditional foods to a line of students with tickets. Photo by Kate G Bustamante.
The Vietnam booth offers appetizers and displays their country’s typical attire. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
Japanese representatives pose in some traditional attire. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
Taiwan booth creates paper craft keepsakes for participants to take home. Photo by Kate G Bustamante.
A bird eye view of the fair shows how full of life the campus gets during ASG events. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
Representatives from the Japan booth head to the performing area to show audience how to make green tea traditionally. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
A crowd gathered in the central quad amphitheater waiting for performances from various countries. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
The Germany booth stayed busy serving hungry students kabobs and bratwurst. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante.
culture
events
fair
International
lifestyle
photography
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Δ