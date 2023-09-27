Outmatched Dons fall to powerful Lasers

by Nicholas Wire 5

Santa Ana College women’s volleyball team continued their recent skid with a 3-0 loss to Irvine Valley College on Friday.

The Dons lost each set convincingly by finals of 25-13, 25-10, and 25-13.

Irvine Valley was physically more daunting. The Lasers have five women over 5 feet, 9 inches tall. They used their height often to their advantage, successfully blocking six kill attempts from the Dons. Middle blocker Avery Bennett, standing at 5-foot-11, led the Lasers with three blocks.

“They weren’t even playing at their full potential, which is more frustrating because we had an advantage and we didn’t take it,” said middle blocker Jenna Hoppe. “Their top hitters weren’t swinging like they were in the film.”

In the third set, the Dons finally made an adjustment to their imposing foes. It worked to the tune of two three point runs.

“We were talking more about playing smart, not trying to slam the ball every time. Looking for open areas,” said Hoppe. “Trying to work off of their hands instead of spontaneously hitting. It helped us a lot, we found that right back corner.”

According to head coach Myriah Kunipo-Aguirre, IVC ran faster sets and pushed the tempo more, which is contrary to the teams they previously faced.

“They were able to see first-hand how great this conference is. This is the type of volleyball we’re going to see every Wednesday and Friday, said Kunipo-Aguirre. “ Every game is an experience for our team, this’ll go in our back pocket.”

SAC also lost many points on serve-receive. IVC had eight service aces, and SAC had three service errors.

“It was frustrating, our whole team’s energy wasn’t there from the start. We lost our confidence with serve-receive,” said Hoppe. “That played into our energy.”

The Dons are now 2-7 on the season and travel next to face the 1-10 Fullerton College Hornets on Wednesday, Sept. 27.