Dons destroy Corsairs at home, break 74-year-old record

Santa Ana College running back Jackson Smith rushed for a 95-yard touchdown during Saturday’s game against Santa Monica College, breaking the record for the longest in school history.
Smith, a sophomore, broke the record set by Don Balsley in 1949, in which Balsley ran for a 90-yard touchdown, also against Santa Monica College.
“It’s an honor to be in the record book but I’m nothing without my teammates and my O-line,” said Smith.
The Dons were looking to continue their hot start to open the season, facing off against the Corsairs at home. From the opening kickoff, they were clearly the better team en route to a 49-3 victory.
The Dons’ defense dominated from the start. They held the Corsair’s offense to two punts and forced two fumbles in the first quarter.
“Overall the defense played a really solid game, [there’s] still a couple of mistakes that we need to clean up, but we’re progressing to where we want to be, getting pressure on the quarterback and doing a great job covering those wide receivers,” said defensive coach James Guglielmana.
While the defense controlled their side of the game, the offense continued to roll. Led by quarterback Dallen Engemann’s two passing touchdowns and his 16-yard rushing touchdown, the Dons held a 28-3 lead at the half.
The Dons average over 35 points per game to open the season, which is third in the American Metro Conference.
“We have just been clicking, that’s what’s going on, I just took advantage of what they gave us today,” said Engmann.
Wide receiver Cannon King paced the offense with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Malachi Pierce added three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m feeling great,” said King, “I think we are rolling now, we’re 3-1 and this group’s starting to buy into what we got. I’m just happy to be part of it. It’s a great group and we’re going to take this all the way.”
With hopes and morale high, the Dons will head into a home game on Saturday, Sept. 30, against Los Angeles Valley College at 6 p.m.