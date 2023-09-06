Dons make easy work of Panthers, earn season’s first shutout

by Nicholas Wire 48

Santa Ana College crushed Chaffey College 4-0 on Friday, Sept. 1.

From the first whistle SAC was more aggressive, coordinated, and quicker. According to head coach Jose Vasquez, they brought the intensity early in order to make up for their last game against Cuyamaca, in which they came out flat and lethargic.

“I told the guys we’ve got to work on being more consistent from the get go,” said Vasquez. “We talked about being more aggressive and physical this year. When you possess the majority of the time with the ball, you get the other team tired and frustrated…that determined the four goals we scored.”

Headlining those four goals was sophomore midfielder Marck Rayo, who scored twice and pitched in an assist.

“It’s all teamwork. We connect very well. We always have to give it our all when we’re at home,” said Rayo. “That gave us an extra boost to continue working and create more chances to score.”

He also had a goal that was waved off, due to the referee calling a handball, however video shows he made a clean play with his header.

See for yourself here, at the 1:38:00 mark.

Midfielder Diego Corona and forward Esteban Palacios also had a goal apiece.

Goalie Pablo Rea saved all four shots on goal allowed. It was the first shutout of the season.

Rea stopped a breakout one on one after a long outlet pass caught the Dons defense sleeping.

“I knew I needed to cut down the angle down the middle, so I charged at him with all my force,” said Rea. “I made sure I cut out his left foot, because he was shooting with his left, so I was able to react and save it.”

Outside of two close saves, the Dons goalkeeper was relatively quiet in the crease.

The midfielders were man marking over the middle, which confused the Chaffey attack.

The Dons are 1-2 and play next against Palomar College at home on Friday, Sept. 8.