Closer look at the dons football team

Dominic Crenshaw
by Dominic Crenshaw
December 8, 2022
Issac Tupailesa hyping up the team
Defensive lineman Issac Tupailesa carrying a speaker pregame as receiver Kyran Hayes jams out to the music.

The Santa Ana Dons just wrapped up their season on Nov.12 with an overall record of  5-5 as well as 4-1 in their conference.

Despite not having the same success as they did last season, the Dons showed promising results towards the end of the season by winning their last three games.

Below are some images of behind the scenes shots that were taken throughout the football season.

The Dons prepare for the second half by lining up and doing stretches.
Head coach Anthony White giving his last post game message of the season to the players and coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator Jude Oliva talking with coaches regarding second half game plan.
Defensive Backs coaches Johnnie Peeples and Andrew Reyes posing with players after getting a win.
Receiver Cannon King and quarterback Dallen Engemann posing after a victory.

