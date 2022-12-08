Closer look at the dons football team
Defensive lineman Issac Tupailesa carrying a speaker pregame as receiver Kyran Hayes jams out to the music.
The Santa Ana Dons just wrapped up their season on Nov.12 with an overall record of 5-5 as well as 4-1 in their conference.
Despite not having the same success as they did last season, the Dons showed promising results towards the end of the season by winning their last three games.
Below are some images of behind the scenes shots that were taken throughout the football season.