No grace period. Buy your parking permits ASAP

by Caden Cooke 288

The two-week grace period that was offered to students last semester is gone, setting a precedent with the new virtual parking permits. Permits are required starting Monday, which is the first day of the Fall 2023 semester.

These grace periods were historically offered to give students who are new to campus, as well as students who are still deciding if they want to study at Santa Ana College, time to purchase their permits.

We reached out to SAC’s Public Information Office about why there isn’t grace period this semester, El Don is currently waiting on a response from the school district.

Parking permits cost $30 each. If you’re a student in the Promise Program, permits will cost $20. Permits are only valid for one semester and a new permit will need to be purchased each semester.

The permits are digital and linked to your license plate, so there is no need for a physical pass or a sticker.

Students can purchase the permit via Self-Service After logging in, access the permit via the “Buy Permit” page. Then provide the vehicle’s make, model, color, and license plate number. Students can have two vehicles per permit while staff can have three.

Students can also go back later to their permit and make necessary edits related to their vehicle’s information.

Day permits will cost $2 and can be purchased at the blue kiosks around the parking lots.

Students and staff members who have not purchased a permit will be subject to a $45 fine.

If any issues occur during or after the purchase of the permit, contact the safety and security office at 714-564-6348.