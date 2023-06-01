el Don alumna Vera Jimenez is the 2023 commencement speaker

by Sophia Cortez 211

Vera Jimenez, KTLA 5’s award-winning meteorologist and Santa Ana College alumna, will be the keynote speaker for SAC’s commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2 at Angel Stadium.

“I’m honored to be the keynote at my college,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez was born in Mexico and moved to Southern California when she was three. She attended Bolsa Grande High School and SAC.

During her time at SAC, Jimenez fell in love with journalism as an editor for the student magazine and newspaper, el Don, where she met now retired Professor Charles ‘Bud’ Little, who saw Jimenez’s talent and urged her to pursue a career in broadcasting.

She later attended Cal State Long Beach, where she graduated with honors in religious studies. Jimenez began her broadcasting career in radio as a fill-in reporter doing traffic overnights at KFWB-AM. She then landed a job at KNX-AM as an airborne traffic reporter.

Her big television break came when she joined KABC-TV and then KCBS-TV. While at KCBS-TV, Jimenez returned to college to study meteorology at Mississippi State, earning her certificate in August 2009.

Jimenez has won two Emmys, three Golden Mikes, and three Golden Pylons. She continues to speak at local community events to inspire the next generation of college students.

“Dream big, set goals, put a roadmap together, know where you’re going, lead yourself and be your champion,” said Jimenez. “Once you have those down, you’re ready to help others and make your community better.”