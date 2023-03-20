New Health Sciences building set to open in Spring 2024

by Lupita Contreras 327

Construction is coming to an end this September, and a brand new Health Science building will be opening in spring 2024. The facility will be located next to the library and science building.

“The building is anticipated to open for students in the spring semester of 2024. Faculty will move in during the winter break to not interfere with fall classes,” said Carri Matsumoto, Assistant Vice Chancellor for district facilities.

The new health science building will house a variety of departments which include nursing, occupational therapy, emergency medical services, pharmacy technology, general computer labs along with large lecture halls.

The building was funded through multiple sources, including state, district, and Measure Q funds. The total budget according to the Santa Ana College facilities report was $58 million. Measure Q funds allocated $198 million dollars in renovation, repair and construction for Santa Ana College in 2012. The new Health Science Building will be the last building to be built under Measure Q according to Matsumoto.

Nursing Department and a New Health Science Building

Currently, the nursing department has a total of 200 students in their program. The recent opening of the Science Center helped accommodate extra space in the Russell Hall building for nursing students and other departments but space is still tight.

“We’re really excited about this new building just because we’ve outgrown our space here,” said Elenor Papa, Department Chair for the Nursing Department.

“Our skills lab where all of our students can practice is really small. We’ve only had about five beds in there to really practice,” Papa said. “Moving into the new building we will have 12 beds and a four room assimilation area so we’re all really excited about it.”

Nursing students are also looking forward to the move.

“I think it’s great that they’re giving us a brand new building. We’re also getting a bigger skills lab which is what’s needed,” said first-year nursing student Maria V.

Other SAC Construction Projects: Wayfinding Project

According to the SAC’s facilities project report, Russell Hall, which currently houses nursing along with other departments will be demolished once all moves have been completed.

The parking lot will also be opening up along with access to three charging stations for electric vehicles according to Balfour Beatty Construction Superintendent, Edgar Barroso.

“We are adding three EV charging stations to the parking lot as well as trees, bushes and a courtyard to the new facility,” said Barroso.

Campus signs are being added around campus. The purpose of the project is to have monument signs around campus making it easier to navigate campus and find buildings. The project is meant to lengthen campus signs for students.

“If you see fences around a small area it indicates a sign will go up. The project should be done within the next month.” said Journeyman Carpenter Del Goodwin.