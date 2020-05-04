Santa Ana College courses will remain online for the remainder of the semester. Summer courses will be offered online only. If you need to drop a class because of COVID-19, you can request an excused withdrawal.
Along with a partial parking refund from the district, an email sent on behalf of Vice President, Dr. Vaniethia Hubbard, shares that $2.7 million received by SAC from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Stimulus Bill, will be distributed among eligible students who apply and have been unfavorably affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
Majority of Fall 2020 will be online. Small number of courses (bio labs, chem labs, CTE classes) could be held on campus. “We’ll follow the Governor, not the county. We’re putting together plans on the basis of what we know today. Hard to project what will happen two months from now,” said Chancellor Martinez in a live interview with el Don’s Editor in Chief.
Option to take any class as Pass/No Pass is extended through June 25. Class taken under P/NP won’t impact GPA, but transfer may be affected. “If your intent is to transfer, make sure that campus will accept a class that’s Pass/No Pass,” said Chancellor Martinez
Governor Newsom ordered closure of California state parks and Orange County beaches in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
New guidelines proposed will allow some businesses in OC to reopen with limitations. Will outline the minimum business owners must do in addition to any city and state guidelines.
Hair salons, nail salons, barbers, and florists are some of the businesses that may be able to reopen.
The city of Santa Ana previously had the highest case count in the county before the OC Health Care Agency removed inmate count from Santa Ana and Orange.
For more specific information on COVID-19 from OC Health Care Agency, click here.
Previously:
4/28/20 at 3:40 p.m
In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Newsom stated that California has developed a framework based around six critical indicators that will need to be considered before the current stay-at-home order will be modified. “When it comes to re-opening, SCIENCE — not politics — must be California’s guide… This isn’t about an on/off switch. This will be a thoughtful process — led by public health.”
The district will refund a portion of parking fees and distribute federal stimulus grants to eligible students over the next two weeks, officials said Thursday.
4/14/20 at 4:30 p.m
In alivestream interview with Chancellor Marvin Martinez, he stated that classes will continue to be online for the rest of the semester. Also, because CA stay-at-home orders might not be lifted before June, the district is “looking to postpone graduation ceremonies,” stated Chancellor Martinez. To access virtual campus resources,click here for hours and links.
California Department of Public Health gave guidelines stating that Californians leaving their homes to do essential activities should wear face coverings. Dr. Nichole Quick states that “Wearing a cloth face covering when leaving the house for essential activities may help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by residents who are positive but don’t have any symptoms."
4/08/20 at 12:30 p.m
In aphone interview with el Don's Editor in Chief, Mayor Miguel Pulido emphasizes the importance of social distancing and what he is doing to guide the city through COVID-19. "I’m telling people not to go to parks, some go out there anyways," said Pulido.
County prepares for an expected surge of COVID-19 cases coming up in the next one to two weeks. "The surge is starting in California and it will significantly strain our health stystem for the next 4-8 weeks," Said First District OC Supervisor, Andrew Do.
The California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office is allowing students to withdraw without penalty from an ongoing course as a result of the current national COVID-19 crisis. Students may request anExcused Withdrawal (EW) to receive a refund of enrollment fees ($46/unit). Deadline for submission of Excused Withdrawal and refund request is May 29, 2020.
3/26/20 at 3:30
OC Health reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 75 are community transmissions.
A part-time Santiago Canyon College employee is the district's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The employee was working in the Student Health and Wellness Center on March 12. "Students and faculty who were in the Health and Wellness Center on March 12 after 2:30 p.m., March 13, or the week of March 16, are encouraged to exercise caution and monitor themself for symptoms of possible infection," the district said in an email.
Parking lots, restrooms, shelters and playgrounds at all county beaches, regional parks and wilderness parks are closed until further notice. Passive walk-through pedestrian, cycling and equestrian activity is permitted.
District trustees voted to declare a state of emergency Monday, which frees up funds necessary to ensure the continuation of remote instruction. No decision has been made at this time to move Santa Ana College online for the remainder of the semester.
3/24/20 at 8:27 p.m.
OC Health Care Agency announced the first death related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The individual was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Officials with the UC and CSU systems confirmed Monday that all current articulation agreements will be honored for spring 2020, regardless of revised methods of instructional delivery, including lab courses.
"You have to assume it is everywhere, ie. that the virus is everywhere," Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido said in a video update posted on Saturday. "It’s not coming in on airplanes, it's not people that are traveling. It’s here in Orange County it’s in Santa Ana, it’s throughout the region." Pulido also said that the city of Santa Ana only has about 50 test kits on hand. “We don’t have nearly enough testing in Orange County or in the country for that matter."
In OC, the following will remain open: gas stations, pharmacies, food (grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants), banks, laundromats/laundry services and essential local government functions, inc. law enforcement.
Temporary remote instruction begins Wednesday, March 18.
OC Health issued an order that banned public and private gatherings of any number as well as closed all bars, gyms and movie theaters. Residents are asked to only leave their homes if they are performing an "essential activity."
City of Santa Ana passed an emergency ordinance, allowing for no interruption of city utilities and residence and business protections from eviction, regardless of immigration status.
17 cases have been reported in Orange County. 11 of them are related to travel to countries experiencing an outbreak, three are person-to-person spread and three are community-acquired. The county has not released the locations of the confirmed cases. No reported cases of COVID-19 at our colleges or the district office.
Sunday, March 15 at 5:14 p.m.
Gavin Newsom announced Sunday night that bars, night clubs, wineries and breweries should close in Calif. Restaurants should focus on takeout for this those isolating and practice maximize social distancing. Anyone 65 and older or vulnerable to COVID-19 must practice home isolation.
17 cases have been reported in Orange County. 11 of them are related to travel to countries experiencing an outbreak, three are person-to-person spread and three are community-acquired. The county has not released the locations of the confirmed cases. No reported cases of COVID-19 at our colleges or the district office.
Thursday, March 12 at 5:35 p.m.
Santa Ana College will suspend all in-person and on-campus classes starting March 13. Online and virtual instruction will begin, Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 24. All other college and district offices will remain open starting Wednesday, March 18.
In limited cases, some courses involving labs, studio instruction, career and technical education skills-based courses, performance classes, physical education and student support services may occur on campus.
The child development centers will be closed as of Monday, March 16. During the closure of the child development centers our Nurse, Nutritionists, Mental Health Specialist, Family Service Care Coordinators, and Education Specialists will be available for consultations by telephone (714) 480-7548.
1 Comment
You guys are literally reporting that there’s cases in Orange County and other schools are canceled. How are you so sure our risks are low?? CANCEL ALL CLASSES. This is ridiculous