LIVE UPDATES: With 330 cases, Santa Ana has the highest case count in OC, 2,252 confirmed cases countywide

In a phone interview with el Don's Editor in Chief, Mayor Miguel Pulido emphasizes the importance of social distancing and what he is doing to guide the city through COVID-19. "I’m telling people not to go to parks, some go out there anyways," said Pulido.

County prepares for an expected surge of COVID-19 cases coming up in the next one to two weeks. "The surge is starting in California and it will significantly strain our health stystem for the next 4-8 weeks," Said First District OC Supervisor, Andrew Do.

New city executive order can help relieve renters stress on making payments.

Military members and their families who are now studying online because of the coronavirus outbreak will continue to receive G.I. Bill benefits as if they were on campus.