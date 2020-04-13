IN PHOTOS: Anaheim Plaza, The Market Place and Hillcrest Park are empty during coronavirus

Brian Candelario
April 13, 2020
36

All photos by Brian Candelario

Anaheim Plaza

N Euclid St &, Santa Ana Fwy, Anaheim, CA 92801

The Market Place

2961 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782

Hillcrest Park

1200 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832

