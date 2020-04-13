Serving the Santa Ana College Community Since 1923
News
IN PHOTOS: Anaheim Plaza, The Market Place and Hillcrest Park are empty during coronavirus
Brian Candelario
April 13, 2020
coronavirus
photos
Brian Candelario / el Don
All photos by Brian Candelario
Anaheim Plaza
N Euclid St &, Santa Ana Fwy, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Market Place
2961 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782
Brian Candelario / el Don
Hillcrest Park
1200 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832
