IN PHOTOS: What Old Towne Orange, Disneyland and Main Place look like during coronavirus
by
Danny De La Cruz Pena
April 3, 2020
coronavirus
photos
Danny De La Cruz Pena / el Don
All photos by Danny de la Cruz Peña
Main Place Mall
2800 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
Old Towne Orange
Orange, CA 92866
