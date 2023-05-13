IN PHOTOS: Cruising for Higher Education

by el Don News 167

“Why Cruising for Higher Education? They did one last year and it was very small. I said that we can get this big, we can set up the whole parking lot. I myself have a 62 Impala.” said Saul Garcia, coordinator for Rising Scholars.

Project Rise is a club at Santa Ana College supporting justice-impacted students in navigating college life.

Whether that means being formerly incarcerated or having a close relative involved in the justice system, students are guided through customized mentorship, advocacy, acceptance, and community building.

“My goal was to bring the community closer. So they can be aware of what classes are being offered at SAC,” Garcia continued. As coordinator, Garcia provides support by advocating for funding, marketing and spreading the word to the community.