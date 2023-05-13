IN PHOTOS: Cruising for Higher Education

May 13, 2023
car family
Different generations keep cruising culture alive. Photo by Kate G. Bustamante / el Don

“Why Cruising for Higher Education? They did one last year and it was very small. I said that we can get this big, we can set up the whole parking lot. I myself have a 62 Impala.” said Saul Garcia, coordinator for Rising Scholars.

Project Rise is a club at Santa Ana College supporting justice-impacted students in navigating college life. 

Whether that means being formerly incarcerated or having a close relative involved in the justice system, students are guided through customized mentorship, advocacy, acceptance, and community building. 

“My goal was to bring the community closer. So they can be aware of what classes are being offered at SAC,” Garcia continued. As coordinator, Garcia provides support by advocating for funding, marketing and spreading the word to the community.

Rising Scholars Coordinator, Saul Garcia, is awarded a certificate of appreciation by the club. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Every small detail is important when it’s time to show off the rides. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
The Hendricks family proudly showed all the details that were put into their Impala. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
“Chicano,” an identity used by Mexican-Americans in an act of resistance. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
The Rincon brothers pose together. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Stenciled art and custom paint jobs are how lowriders stand out. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
FunkFreaks fills the parking lot with rhythm and throwbacks. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
A family-owned 1966 Impala SS that was built from the ground up. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Friends and families gathered at Santa Ana College to support the second annual Cruising for Higher Education. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Cross lace spokes and whitewall tires shined on lot 7. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Volunteers held live raffles every hour, all wearing the same black shirt. On the back of the shirts, white letters read ‘Project Rise’ with an orange phoenix in the middle—a symbol of resurrection and life after death. Photo by Kate Bustamante / el Don
Project Rise hopes to bring awareness to the program through their fundraiser. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
The second annual Cruising for Higher Education was held by Project Rise on April 22. Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don
Even fans of classic cars stopped by to check out the event. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don
Pictured from left to right: Faculty Advisor Mark McCallick, Counselor Dahiana Cabrill, and Rising Scholars Coordinator Saul Garcia. @sac_projectrise Photo by Lizeth Martinez / el Don

