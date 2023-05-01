2023 Angels Stadium Graduation

by Adam Ponce 246

Santa Ana College will be hosting the annual commencement ceremony at the Angels Stadium at the beginning of June.

In previous years, graduation was held at Eddie West Field, but in 2021, ASG officials decided to begin hosting the event at Angels Stadium due to an insufficient amount of space for graduates and their guests.

“In addition to the graduates receiving associate and bachelor’s degrees, we have increased the number of commencement participants to include certificates and continuing education grads, so we need a larger venue to accommodate all graduates, guests, and dignitaries,” said Vaniethia Hubbard, Vice President of Student Services.

Guests and graduates attending the event are not required to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The commencement ceremony will occur from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.

“I think it is pretty cool that it is being held at a bigger stadium because it makes it convenient for families to attend,” said J. Millan, a student graduating from SAC with a major in occupational studies. “ I am very excited to graduate from the Angels Stadium,” says Millan.

It is still unclear how many guests can attend per graduate. Details are forthcoming and will be available to the graduates via the commencement webpage.