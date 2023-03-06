Crear Studio highlights local artist, Jose Lozano

Danha Sanchez
by Danha Sanchez
March 6, 2023
234
danha _ jose lozano-6
Dozens of spectators flowed in and out of the studio, interpreting each of his artworks and listening to his artistic journey. Photo: Danha Sanchez / el Don

Community gallery Crear Studio hosted Jose Lozano,el que pinta”, a Chicano artist from Orange county on Sunday, Feb. 26. Dozens of spectators flowed in and out of the studio, interpreting each of his artworks and listening to his artistic journey. 

His recent series, The Yellow Pad Series, highlighted 27 of his drawings. Each one has a yellow lined background, imitating the yellow pages he usually draws his doodles on.

Growing up, Lozano said he always thought art was only for rich people. When he started drawing, he wanted to focus on things he saw every day in his community. “My art is about sending a message on beautiful messes, about making the ugly—pretty,” said Lozano.

An audience gathers to hear featured artist, Jose Lozano speak. Photo: Danha Sanchez / el Don

During the artist talk, Lozano said he values his own self expression and style in each painting and drawing. “I don’t do pretty, it’s just the way that I like to express myself.”  

 “I know how to draw realistically, but those things ain’t nothing. They’re just executed things made with pencils and brushes, and it’s not supposed to be like that.” Lozano said, explaining the way his drawings came to life. 

One of which was an acrylic painting called “Tamale Lady Wallpaper Swatch.” This specific painting has a middle aged women wearing colorful clothes. Photo: Danha Sanchez / el Don
The people drawn are meant to look like they are being blown away. Lozano drew 4 women, one of which is a mother with her baby, and 4 men. “My stuff is not pretty, when you see it is a little crude, and a little almost offensive.” Photo: Danha Sanchez / el Don

The drawing “El Viento,” Lozano’s personal favorite, has written, “Ojala que este viento me arrastre y me lleve a un mejor lugar.” This translates to “I hope this wind drags me and takes me to a better place.”

Artist Jose Lozano. “It’s important for humans to communicate these states of joy and despair at the same time,” said Lozano. Photo: Danha Sanchez / el Don

Leave a Reply