It’s Okay Not to Be “Lady-Like”

Throughout history, society has portrayed women as caring, submissive, soft and feminine. There are plenty of women who don’t — those who refuse to measure up to society’s standards of lady-like traits are seen as disruptive, dramatic and men-haters.

Being a female with a lot to say has is now more common than ever before. Women no longer seem afraid to speak out and be themselves, regardless if it measures up to society’s expectations or not.

I was ten years old when I was told to act like a lady after burping in gym class. I was embarrassed, and ever since that day I’ve made sure avoid treating people’s expectations as a guideline. I grew up admiring many androgynous celebrities like Joan Jett, Prince, David Bowie and Janis Joplin. I realized that I was okay with being different like my idols.

Society continues to encourage Millennials to stand out, stand up and be real, and yet, women bear the weight of unreasonable lady-like expectations. There’s no need to lower your standards and change your personality to fit in with society’s standards on women.

People tell me to do my hair a certain way, wear makeup or dress a certain way to be conceived as attractive. I just prefer to sit back wearing my old Aerosmith tee shirt and dirty baby bangs, while their words go in one ear and out the other.